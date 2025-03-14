JD Rucker Show

White House Leak Points to Potentially Massive Bitcoin Strategy
Was the crypto world underwhelmed by the U.S. Bitcoin Strategic Reserve on purpose?
  
JD Rucker
12:42
JD Rucker Show: Schumer Caves, Catholic Laity Calls for Help, Seb Gorka Cooks Fake Jake, and More
Chuck Schumer backs down from the Schumer Shutdown, Vladimir Putin offers opening for peace negotiations, and more.
  
JD Rucker
1:41:04
Trade War: Tariffs Are Needed to Defeat Globalism but They Come With a Cost
Article by Brandon Smith from Alt-Market cross-posted with permission.
  
JD Rucker
25:21
JD Rucker Show: CR Passes, ActBlue Is Getting Caught, Codifying DOGE, Canada Backs Down, and More
Just when we thought things were getting back to normal, they took a strange turn today.
  
JD Rucker
1:24:52
House Republicans Are Going After Weakened ActBlue in Earnest
If we don't get this fixed while Republicans are in control, they will likely never have this level of control again.
  
JD Rucker
26:10
JD Rucker Show: Most Dangerous Democrat, Biden's Autopen, Peacemaker Trump, and More
With so much happening in the world, it's hard to believe we're already at the weekend. But that doesn't mean the news won't keep flowing.
  
JD Rucker
1:18:51
Peacemaker Trump Has Both Putin and Zelensky Ready to Agree to a Truce
A lot can still happen but as of now, things are looking very good for a near-future peace agreement.
  
JD Rucker
4
10:24
Elon Musk "Elated" by Legislative Approach to DOGE Proposed by Senator Rand Paul
It's a plan that's not nearly as crazy as other things we've seen in recent years. And if we can keep as many Republicans aligned with the goal of…
  
JD Rucker
1
14:50
JD Rucker Show: Democrats Coordinate "The Big Lie," DOGE Drops Examples, and More
It's clear Democrats either need to change their policies or change their messaging. They have chosen the latter, and so far it's a debacle.
  
JD Rucker
1:17:40

February 2025

Epstein Cover-Up Marks the Launch of the 2nd Revolutionary War — This Is a Spiritual Battle
Most may see it as an annoyance or a roadblock, but yesterday's unimpressive release of Phase 1 of the Epstein Files represented a throwing down of the…
Published on America First Report  
Operation Whirlwind Targets Democrats’ Incendiary Rhetoric
Most Americans have never heard of Ed Martin, but his name will likely be on a lot of people’s lips in the very near future. Martin is the interim US…
New ETF to Invest in ‘Reverse-Engineered Alien Technology’
In a move blending speculative finance with science fiction, Tuttle Capital has filed plans to launch an exchange-traded fund (ETF) focused on what it…
