We all know we need the basics like food and shelter. But there's more to preparing for hard times ahead than just filling our bellies and putting a roof over our heads.
22 “Non-Essential” Items to Stock Up on Before Things Get Much Worse
We all know we need the basics like food and shelter. But there's more to preparing for hard times ahead than just filling our bellies and putting a roof over our heads.
Jul 29, 2022
The JD Rucker Show
News and Opinions relevant to Americans today in the realms of politics, faith, and conspiracy theories. Host JD Rucker from Discern Report delivers truthful and intriguing commentary from a conservative perspective.News and Opinions relevant to Americans today in the realms of politics, faith, and conspiracy theories. Host JD Rucker from Discern Report delivers truthful and intriguing commentary from a conservative perspective.
Listen on
Substack App
RSS Feed
Recent Episodes
Share this post