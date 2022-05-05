JD Rucker Show
4 Reasons Elon Musk Must Prove He's Not Part of the Transhumanist Globalist Elites
4 Reasons Elon Musk Must Prove He's Not Part of the Transhumanist Globalist Elites

Right off the bat, let me state for the record that I desperately HOPE Elon Musk is legitimately just an eccentric billionaire who truly wants to bring free...
JD Rucker
May 05, 2022


Right off the bat, let me state for the record that I desperately HOPE Elon Musk is legitimately just an eccentric billionaire who truly wants to bring free speech back to Twitter without a nefarious agenda behind him. I'm still at 50/50 on him, but I very much hope I'm wrong about the potential that he's a Trojan Horse who will deliver propaganda and gaslighting for The Great Reset in a trickle that may influence conservatives and Christians into unwittingly embracing Neo-Marxist ideas.

On today's episode of The Midnight Sentinel, I discussed the four most concerning aspects of his personality and history that should make us skeptical about his intentions. As an added bonus, I believe he needs to address his "training" as a Young Global Leader by the World Economic Forum and Klaus Schwab.

JD Rucker Show
The JD Rucker Show
News and Opinions relevant to Americans today in the realms of politics, faith, and conspiracy theories. Host JD Rucker from Discern Report delivers truthful and intriguing commentary from a conservative perspective.
