4 Reasons Elon Musk Must Prove He's Not Part of the Transhumanist Globalist Elites

Right off the bat, let me state for the record that I desperately HOPE Elon Musk is legitimately just an eccentric billionaire who truly wants to bring free speech back to Twitter without a nefarious agenda behind him. I'm still at 50/50 on him, but I very much hope I'm wrong about the potential that he's a Trojan Horse who will deliver propaganda and gaslighting for The Great Reset in a trickle that may influence conservatives and Christians into unwittingly embracing Neo-Marxist ideas.



On today's episode of The Midnight Sentinel, I discussed the four most concerning aspects of his personality and history that should make us skeptical about his intentions. As an added bonus, I believe he needs to address his "training" as a Young Global Leader by the World Economic Forum and Klaus Schwab.