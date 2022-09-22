4 Reasons to Prepare for Battle Against Pandemic Panic Theater 2.0

JD Rucker Show
JD Rucker
Sep 22, 2022
Ending medical tyranny should never have fallen off the priority list for America First patriots. Unfortunately, a string of good news starting in February with the lifting of most mask mandates followed by governments and companies backing down on the vaccine mandates took much if not most of the focus away from ending all medical tyranny.

Until it’s completely wiped out and codified as illegal, the powers-that-be will always have it as an option to turn on and off at their leisure. It appears we’re entering into the next phase of Pandemic Panic Theater, so we should expect draconian policies and mandates to return.

