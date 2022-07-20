There's a misconception that everything that's being done by the globalist elites ahead of the midterm elections is for the sake of controlling and potentially stealing the. In some cases, this is true, but much of what they're doing is using the midterm elections as cover while they push forth a bigger, long-term agenda.
4 Ways the Globalist Elites Are Ramping Up The Great Reset Ahead of Midterm Elections
There's a misconception that everything that's being done by the globalist elites ahead of the midterm elections is for the sake of controlling and potentially stealing the. In some cases, this is true, but much of what they're doing is using the...
Jul 20, 2022
The JD Rucker Show
News and Opinions relevant to Americans today in the realms of politics, faith, and conspiracy theories. Host JD Rucker from Discern Report delivers truthful and intriguing commentary from a conservative perspective.News and Opinions relevant to Americans today in the realms of politics, faith, and conspiracy theories. Host JD Rucker from Discern Report delivers truthful and intriguing commentary from a conservative perspective.
Listen on
Substack App
RSS Feed
Recent Episodes
Share this post