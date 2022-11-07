JD Rucker Show
The JD Rucker Show
5 Reasons to Believe Joe Biden Will Resign After the Midterm Elections
0:00
Current time: 0:00 / Total time: -21:21
-21:21

5 Reasons to Believe Joe Biden Will Resign After the Midterm Elections

Get long-term storage food secured immediately: https://jdrucker.com/chicken It did not take long for most Democrats, Independents, and Never-Trump Republicans to realize they'd made a terrible mistake by supporting Joe Biden. His regime started...
JD Rucker
Nov 07, 2022
Share

Get long-term storage food secured immediately: https://jdrucker.com/chicken

It did not take long for most Democrats, Independents, and Never-Trump Republicans to realize they'd made a terrible mistake by supporting Joe Biden. His regime started taking apart the nation literally on Day 1 of being installed into the White House and things just got worse and worse every day thereafter.

Before the end of his first year in the Oval Office, there were already plenty of rumblings about not wanting him to run again in 2024. Many, especially among Republicans, speculated he wouldn't finish his first term. One can make a case that the only reason he lasted this long is because the powers-that-be saw no redeeming qualities in Kamala Harris. At least with Biden they had his dementia as the excuse for him not making any sense when he spoke. Harris has no such excuse.

A source that had previously been 100% reliable finally got one wrong for me. She said if things were looking badly enough for Democrats in October that Biden would step down to shake things up. Things looked pretty bad for Democrats all of last month, so this was her first bit of intel that didn't pan out. Of course, there's always the chance that perhaps she was right but Democrats have other plans to "win" the election on Tuesday.

Her other intel was that if Biden doesn't step down before the midterms, he will do so afterwards. I've spoken to several political analysts, none of whom would go on the record but were willing to explain to me why they thought this was a possibility. After putting it all together, I believe it's a likelihood. It's far from certain, but I'd say it's over 50/50 that after the midterms but before the Republicans take over the House and/or Senate, Joe will step down. Here are the top five reasons why I believe this is a safe bet.

On the latest short episode of The JD Rucker Show, I broke all of this down.

Discussion about this episode

JD Rucker Show
The JD Rucker Show
News and Opinions relevant to Americans today in the realms of politics, faith, and conspiracy theories. Host JD Rucker from Discern Report delivers truthful and intriguing commentary from a conservative perspective.
Listen on
Substack App
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
JD Rucker
Recent Episodes
White House Leak Points to Potentially Massive Bitcoin Strategy
  JD Rucker
JD Rucker Show: Schumer Caves, Catholic Laity Calls for Help, Seb Gorka Cooks Fake Jake, and More
  JD Rucker
Trade War: Tariffs Are Needed to Defeat Globalism but They Come With a Cost
  JD Rucker
JD Rucker Show: CR Passes, ActBlue Is Getting Caught, Codifying DOGE, Canada Backs Down, and More
  JD Rucker
House Republicans Are Going After Weakened ActBlue in Earnest
  JD Rucker
JD Rucker Show: Most Dangerous Democrat, Biden's Autopen, Peacemaker Trump, and More
  JD Rucker
Peacemaker Trump Has Both Putin and Zelensky Ready to Agree to a Truce
  JD Rucker
Elon Musk "Elated" by Legislative Approach to DOGE Proposed by Senator Rand Paul
  JD Rucker