We've enjoyed a few months with subdued pushes for medical tyranny, but the ugly head of totalitarianism is rising again in the form of Pandemic Panic Theater 2.0. Omicron BA.5, Monkeypox, Polio, and Hemorrhagic Fever are all in the news just in time for midterm elections and The Great Reset push.
5 Reasons to Believe Pandemic Panic Theater 2.0 Will Be Different — and Worse — Than the First
We've enjoyed a few months with subdued pushes for medical tyranny, but the ugly head of totalitarianism is rising again in the form of Pandemic Panic Theater 2.0. Omicron BA.5, Monkeypox, Polio, and Hemorrhagic Fever are all in the news just in time...
Aug 04, 2022
The JD Rucker Show
News and Opinions relevant to Americans today in the realms of politics, faith, and conspiracy theories. Host JD Rucker from Discern Report delivers truthful and intriguing commentary from a conservative perspective.News and Opinions relevant to Americans today in the realms of politics, faith, and conspiracy theories. Host JD Rucker from Discern Report delivers truthful and intriguing commentary from a conservative perspective.
Listen on
Substack App
RSS Feed
Recent Episodes
Share this post