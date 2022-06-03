JD Rucker Show
5 Things Patriots MUST Do Now to Stop Joe Biden and Mitch McConnell From Passing More Gun Control
5 Things Patriots MUST Do Now to Stop Joe Biden and Mitch McConnell From Passing More Gun Control

Gun control is the hot topic of the day. Democrats and their RINO brethren are poised to pass some sort of "common sense" gun control that will increase crime and make the potential for tyranny exponentially higher. As patriots, we must do what we can...
JD Rucker
Jun 03, 2022
Gun control is the hot topic of the day. Democrats and their RINO brethren are poised to pass some sort of "common sense" gun control that will increase crime and make the potential for tyranny exponentially higher. As patriots, we must do what we can to prevent this from happening. On today's episode of The JD Rucker Show, I covered five actions patriots must take to prevent gun control from hitting us.

