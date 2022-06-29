America has always faced existential threats, but never in modern history have we faced so many at the same time. We're getting hit from every angle and the threats are mounting. What can we, as America First patriots, do to fight them? Today's show is a long one but worth the time.
7 Existential Threats to America and How to Fight Them
Jun 29, 2022
The JD Rucker Show
News and Opinions relevant to Americans today in the realms of politics, faith, and conspiracy theories. Host JD Rucker from Discern Report delivers truthful and intriguing commentary from a conservative perspective.
