7 Likely Scenarios the Globalist Elites Are Playing Out with Monkeypox

MyPillow Promo Code: "JDR"



Is monkeypox a major threat looming on our horizon or a big, huge nothingburger designed to distract us from real challenges? On today's episode of The Midnight Sentinel, I tackled this question and came up with seven scenarios I believe are the most likely surrounding monkeypox. Here's a modified transcript of how I opened today's show:



"If there's one thing we've learned about the globalist elites who are pulling strings all across the globe, it's that they're quite clever. I'm not giving them kudos for this. I just want to make sure everyone is aware that they aren't bumbling Bond villains who make it fairly easy for one fictional super spy to foil their global domination plans. In fact, they've made it nearly impossible for American patriots to properly fight back. By no means am I suggesting that we should give up. We fight harder because that's what we have do, period.



"I'd also strongly recommend prayer.



"This week has already been crazy and it's just getting started. We have the Pandemic Treaty getting fleshed out and signed this week. The World Economic Forum's Davos summit is underway and Jack Posobiec has already been detained by police. But today, I'm going to talk about Monkeypox because it may or may not be a major concern going forward. Over the weekend, I was asked by multiple people to look into it, so I did extensive research and let me tell you right now, it's ugly. I'm going to detail seven possible scenarios surrounding it and the conspiracy to either spread it as the next pandemic or to use it temporarily as a distraction. It really comes down to those two possibilities and all of the seven scenarios I'll detail fall into one or both categories."