JD Rucker Show
The JD Rucker Show
7 Likely Scenarios the Globalist Elites Are Playing Out with Monkeypox
0:00
Current time: 0:00 / Total time: -59:26
-59:26

7 Likely Scenarios the Globalist Elites Are Playing Out with Monkeypox

MyPillow Promo Code: "JDR" Is monkeypox a major threat looming on our horizon or a big, huge nothingburger designed to distract us from real challenges? On today's episode of The Midnight Sentinel, I tackled this question and came up with seven...
JD Rucker
May 23, 2022
Share

MyPillow Promo Code: "JDR"

Is monkeypox a major threat looming on our horizon or a big, huge nothingburger designed to distract us from real challenges? On today's episode of The Midnight Sentinel, I tackled this question and came up with seven scenarios I believe are the most likely surrounding monkeypox. Here's a modified transcript of how I opened today's show:

"If there's one thing we've learned about the globalist elites who are pulling strings all across the globe, it's that they're quite clever. I'm not giving them kudos for this. I just want to make sure everyone is aware that they aren't bumbling Bond villains who make it fairly easy for one fictional super spy to foil their global domination plans. In fact, they've made it nearly impossible for American patriots to properly fight back. By no means am I suggesting that we should give up. We fight harder because that's what we have do, period.

"I'd also strongly recommend prayer.

"This week has already been crazy and it's just getting started. We have the Pandemic Treaty getting fleshed out and signed this week. The World Economic Forum's Davos summit is underway and Jack Posobiec has already been detained by police.  But today, I'm going to talk about Monkeypox because it may or may not be a major concern going forward. Over the weekend, I was asked by multiple people to look into it, so I did extensive research and let me tell you right now, it's ugly. I'm going to detail seven possible scenarios surrounding it and the conspiracy to either spread it as the next pandemic or to use it temporarily as a distraction. It really comes down to those two possibilities and all of the seven scenarios I'll detail fall into one or both categories."

Discussion about this episode

JD Rucker Show
The JD Rucker Show
News and Opinions relevant to Americans today in the realms of politics, faith, and conspiracy theories. Host JD Rucker from Discern Report delivers truthful and intriguing commentary from a conservative perspective.
Listen on
Substack App
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
JD Rucker
Recent Episodes
White House Leak Points to Potentially Massive Bitcoin Strategy
  JD Rucker
JD Rucker Show: Schumer Caves, Catholic Laity Calls for Help, Seb Gorka Cooks Fake Jake, and More
  JD Rucker
Trade War: Tariffs Are Needed to Defeat Globalism but They Come With a Cost
  JD Rucker
JD Rucker Show: CR Passes, ActBlue Is Getting Caught, Codifying DOGE, Canada Backs Down, and More
  JD Rucker
House Republicans Are Going After Weakened ActBlue in Earnest
  JD Rucker
JD Rucker Show: Most Dangerous Democrat, Biden's Autopen, Peacemaker Trump, and More
  JD Rucker
Peacemaker Trump Has Both Putin and Zelensky Ready to Agree to a Truce
  JD Rucker
Elon Musk "Elated" by Legislative Approach to DOGE Proposed by Senator Rand Paul
  JD Rucker