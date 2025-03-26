8 Things That the Legacy Media Is Being Strangely Quiet About Right Now

(End of the American Dream)—The news cycle has become so predictable lately. Corporate media outlets find something that they think the Trump administration has done wrong, and then they pound on it until they find something else that they think the Trump administration has done wrong. In response, conservative media outlets jump on the stories that the corporate media is reporting and vigorously defend the Trump administration. Meanwhile, there are lots of very important stories that are not getting the attention that they truly deserve.

One of the things that I like to do is to draw attention to stories that I believe are being seriously underreported. The following are 8 things that the mainstream media is being strangely silent about right now…

#1 Unknown aircraft continue to “fly with complete impunity” over key military bases all over the United States…

Objects exhibiting advanced technology continue to fly with complete impunity over sensitive military installations and critical infrastructure. Despite the Pentagon’s advanced imaging and sensor capabilities, the nature, purpose and origin of these enigmatic craft are unknown, raising an array of pressing national security concerns. In interviews with “60 Minutes” earlier this month, two recently retired four-star Air Force generals and the Air Force commander overseeing North American airspace defense begrudgingly admitted that the “drones” that loitered in dramatic fashion over key military assets in recent years remain a confounding mystery.

#2 The Department of Government Efficiency has discovered that the Small Business Administration made 5,593 loans to “borrowers whose only listed owner was 11 years old or younger at the time of the loan”…

In 2020-2021, SBA granted 5,593 loans for $312M to borrowers whose only listed owner was 11 years old or younger at the time of the loan. While it is possible to have business arrangements where this is legal, that is highly unlikely for these 5,593 loans, as they all also used an SSN with the incorrect name.

#3 Domestic terrorists just planted multiple incendiary devices at a Tesla dealership in Austin, but this incredibly alarming story has already disappeared from the news cycle. The following comes from a brief ABC News story about this incident that was posted yesterday…

Multiple incendiary devices were found at a Tesla dealership in Austin, Texas, on Monday morning, according to the Austin Police Department. Officers located the “suspicious devices” after responding to a Tesla dealership on U.S. Route 183 just after 8 a.m. local time and called the Austin Police Department Bomb Squad to investigate, police said in a statement. The devices were determined to be incendiary and were “taken into police custody without incident,” officials said.

#4 Far left radicals at anti-government rallies throughout the nation are openly calling for violence against government officials…

Another blathered about hanging Trump by his ankles from a lamppost until dead, stating “the only good fascist is a dead fascist.” Another attendee stated that violence “is the only thing they’re going to listen to now,” adding that “I feel like we’ve done the rallies… if (violence) is what we need to do then that’s what we need to do.”

#5 There are plans to create a new Islamic city on 402 acres of land in Texas that would include “over 1,000 houses, a mosque, a faith school, a community college and sports facilities”…

If constructed EPIC City would be built on a 402-acre site which covers parts of Collin and Hunt counties. Preliminary plans include over 1,000 houses, a mosque, a faith school, a community college and sports facilities split into two sections, EPIC Ranches One and Two. In a February update East Plano Islamic Center resident scholar Yasir Qadhi said the plan was to create a “Muslim neighborhood” which would be “well integrated” into the wider community.

#6 The number of people living in the United States that were born outside of the country has reached the highest level ever recorded…

The number and share of the U.S. population that are foreign-born or are immigrants reached record highs in January, a report says. Data from the government’s Current Population Survey “shows the foreign-born or immigrant population (legal and illegal together) hit 53.3 million and 15.8 percent of the total U.S. population in January 2025,” according to the Center for Immigration Studies (CIS) think tank.

#7 During the partial solar eclipse that will happen on March 29th, many in North America will actually get to see “solar horns”…

There’s something special about the partial solar eclipse on March 29, 2025. For North Americans in the right place at the right time — and who get clear skies — there’s a chance to see the unique spectacle of “solar horns,” a phenomenon where the cusps of an eclipsed crescent sun appear as two distinct points above the horizon during sunrise. For observers in the northeastern U.S. and eastern Canada aiming to witness this rare event, selecting the optimal location is crucial.

#8 An ancient “2,200-year-old pyramid-shaped structure” has just been found in the middle of the Judean Desert. This is an incredible archaeological discovery, but hardly anyone is talking about it…

An excavation in the Judean Desert unearthed a massive 2,200-year-old pyramid-shaped structure alongside ancient papyri, weapons, tools, and fabrics, which experts are calling one of the richest archaeological excavations in the area. The Israel Antiquities Authority and the Heritage Ministry, which are jointly leading the dig north of Nahal Zohar, say the findings date to the Hellenistic period, when the Ptolemies and Seleucids ruled the Land of Israel.

How many of those stories did you know about before reading this article?

Hopefully at least a few.

If a news story does not stir up negative emotion against President Trump and his administration, the corporate media is probably not going to emphasize it much.

I am extremely concerned about where all of this negative emotion is taking us.

We are seeing incidents of political violence on a regular basis now, and I am entirely convinced that even more civil disorder is ahead.

We desperately need our largest media outlets to tone down their rhetoric, but I don’t expect that to happen any time soon.

