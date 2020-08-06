For a while, I've been calling for unity within the conservative movement. Perhaps the better way to go is to take advantage of one of our strengths: Individualism.
A 'network of lone wolf conservatives' may be the best way to win more elections
For a while, I've been calling for unity within the conservative movement. Perhaps the better way to go is to take advantage of one of our strengths: Individualism.
Aug 06, 2020
The JD Rucker Show
News and Opinions relevant to Americans today in the realms of politics, faith, and conspiracy theories. Host JD Rucker from Discern Report delivers truthful and intriguing commentary from a conservative perspective.News and Opinions relevant to Americans today in the realms of politics, faith, and conspiracy theories. Host JD Rucker from Discern Report delivers truthful and intriguing commentary from a conservative perspective.
Listen on
Substack App
RSS Feed
Recent Episodes
Share this post