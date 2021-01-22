Talk of President Trump starting a new political party has driven buzz across social media in the days following Joe Biden's inauguration. Serious efforts to form new parties have been underway since the election. It all hinges on whether or not Trump throws his name and power behind it.
A new party without Trump cannot succeed. A new party with Trump cannot fail.
Jan 22, 2021
