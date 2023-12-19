Actions Being Taken to Stop the Border Invasion May Be Too Little, Too Late - The JD Rucker Show

JD Rucker Show
Actions Being Taken to Stop the Border Invasion May Be Too Little, Too Late
Actions Being Taken to Stop the Border Invasion May Be Too Little, Too Late

We're finally seeing actions being taken to slow down the border invasion of illegal aliens. Unfortunately, those actions should have been taken...
JD Rucker
Dec 19, 2023
Today's show sponsored by a faith-driven precious metals company, Genesis Gold Group: https://jdrgold.com

We're finally seeing actions being taken to slow down the border invasion of illegal aliens. Unfortunately, those actions should have been taken a long time ago and the ones that we're finally seeing are so small that we might as well be peeing on a wildfire.

But we must move forward. We take whatever wins we get and we try to get more. This is not an issue that can be dismissed just because the odds are stacked against us. We have to assume that this existential threat can be stopped because to do otherwise would simply bring about the fall of our nation even faster.

Here are the stories we covered today on The JD Rucker Show:

  • https://twitter.com/RepMTG/status/1736813286232920391

  • https://thepostmillennial.com/64-of-gen-z-and-millennial-men-turned-off-by-women-who-identify-as-communists

  • https://discern.tv/why-has-prepping-become-so-popular-with-the-left/

  • https://discern.tv/greg-abbott-signs-bill-allowing-texas-cops-to-arrest-illegal-aliens/

  • https://www.independentsentinel.com/blackrock-china-will-own-the-us-electric-car-market/

  • https://justthenews.com/politics-policy/holdbefore-arizona-gov-hobbs-deployed-national-guard-she-undercut-border-security

  • https://slaynews.com/news/another-drill-sergeant-found-dead-fort-jackson-army-base-2nd-8-days/

  • https://endtimeheadlines.org/2023/12/fear-grips-doctors-around-the-world-as-new-virus-stops-responding-to-all-antibiotics/

  • https://justthenews.com/government/courts-law/over-175-jeffrey-epsteins-associates-be-revealed-court-documents-2024

  • https://spectator.org/rockefeller-dream-the-truth-behind-climate-change/

