AI Goes to Church, BlackRock Bets on America, and Theories About the New Supreme Leader's Condition

When the Algorithm Needs Absolution: Anthropic Goes to Church - https://basedunderground.com/when-the-algorithm-needs-absolution-anthropic-goes-to-church/

BlackRock Bets on America While the Strait of Hormuz Hangs in the Balance - https://economiccollapse.report/blackrock-bets-on-america-while-the-strait-of-hormuz-hangs-in-the-balance/

The Ghost in the Bunker: Three Theories About Iran’s Invisible Supreme Leader - https://discernreport.com/the-ghost-in-the-bunker-three-theories-about-irans-invisible-supreme-leader/