JD Rucker Show
The JD Rucker Show
Alinsky Rising: We need rules for DEFEATING radicals today perhaps more than ever
0:00
Current time: 0:00 / Total time: -49:26
-49:26

Alinsky Rising: We need rules for DEFEATING radicals today perhaps more than ever

Saul Alinsky's infamous playbook, "Rules for Radicals," is in play today. We're seeing it used by Black Lives Matter, Antifa, and much of the Democratic Party. Author Chris Adamo has a book that is more relevant today than when it was written. We...
JD Rucker
Apr 27, 2021
Share

Saul Alinsky's infamous playbook, "Rules for Radicals," is in play today. We're seeing it used by Black Lives Matter, Antifa, and much of the Democratic Party. Author Chris Adamo has a book that is more relevant today than when it was written. We talked to him today about "Rules for Defeating Radicals."

Discussion about this episode

JD Rucker Show
The JD Rucker Show
News and Opinions relevant to Americans today in the realms of politics, faith, and conspiracy theories. Host JD Rucker from Discern Report delivers truthful and intriguing commentary from a conservative perspective.
Listen on
Substack App
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
JD Rucker
Recent Episodes
White House Leak Points to Potentially Massive Bitcoin Strategy
  JD Rucker
JD Rucker Show: Schumer Caves, Catholic Laity Calls for Help, Seb Gorka Cooks Fake Jake, and More
  JD Rucker
Trade War: Tariffs Are Needed to Defeat Globalism but They Come With a Cost
  JD Rucker
JD Rucker Show: CR Passes, ActBlue Is Getting Caught, Codifying DOGE, Canada Backs Down, and More
  JD Rucker
House Republicans Are Going After Weakened ActBlue in Earnest
  JD Rucker
JD Rucker Show: Most Dangerous Democrat, Biden's Autopen, Peacemaker Trump, and More
  JD Rucker
Peacemaker Trump Has Both Putin and Zelensky Ready to Agree to a Truce
  JD Rucker
Elon Musk "Elated" by Legislative Approach to DOGE Proposed by Senator Rand Paul
  JD Rucker