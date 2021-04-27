Saul Alinsky's infamous playbook, "Rules for Radicals," is in play today. We're seeing it used by Black Lives Matter, Antifa, and much of the Democratic Party. Author Chris Adamo has a book that is more relevant today than when it was written. We talked to him today about "Rules for Defeating Radicals."
Alinsky Rising: We need rules for DEFEATING radicals today perhaps more than ever
The JD Rucker Show
News and Opinions relevant to Americans today in the realms of politics, faith, and conspiracy theories. Host JD Rucker from Discern Report delivers truthful and intriguing commentary from a conservative perspective.
