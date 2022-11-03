JD Rucker Show
The JD Rucker Show
America Is Lost Until All Liars Are Exposed
America Is Lost Until All Liars Are Exposed

The Branch Covidians want amnesty, like calling a Mulligan and moving on. Meanwhile, they want us to pretend there's no censorship of the truth as they continue to spread lies. They call us election deniers. They call us conspiracy theorists. And they...
JD Rucker
Nov 03, 2022
The Branch Covidians want amnesty, like calling a Mulligan and moving on. Meanwhile, they want us to pretend there's no censorship of the truth as they continue to spread lies. They call us election deniers. They call us conspiracy theorists. And they want our forgiveness every time their lies are exposed.

No more. The memory hole must be closed and nothing must be allowed to enter it every again.

Today's episode of The JD Rucker Show will be a bit rant-driven. Please indulge me.

JD Rucker Show
The JD Rucker Show
News and Opinions relevant to Americans today in the realms of politics, faith, and conspiracy theories. Host JD Rucker from Discern Report delivers truthful and intriguing commentary from a conservative perspective.
JD Rucker
