JD Rucker Show
The JD Rucker Show
America's Greatest Challenges and How We Overcome Them
0:00
Current time: 0:00 / Total time: -1:54:08
-1:54:08

America's Greatest Challenges and How We Overcome Them

On today's episode of The JD Rucker Show, I will be going over an extremely important yet dramatically under-reported list made by Dr. Joseph Mercola about the challenges we're facing in 2023. Unlike most of these lists that others make, Dr. Mercola...
JD Rucker
Jan 18, 2023
Share

On today's episode of The JD Rucker Show, I will be going over an extremely important yet dramatically under-reported list made by Dr. Joseph Mercola about the challenges we're facing in 2023. Unlike most of these lists that others make, Dr. Mercola does something crazy. He recommends actions we can take to fight back.Here are some of his bullet points:Supply chain disruptions causing food and energy shortages appear inevitable, as both industries are being intentionally targeted and dismantled under the guise of combating climate change, and global economic collapse is a mathematical certaintyThe economic collapse will usher in programmable central bank digital currencies (CBDCs), which will be used to control your behavior and your healthThe globalist cabal is also pursuing a one world totalitarian government through the World Health Organization, under the guise of global biosecurityInside the U.S., the transhumanist movement is fusing medicine with Silicon Valley and the national security state. There’s a concerted effort to frame transhumanism — which is really the new eugenics — as health carePeople all over the world face a long list of growing crises. It’s important to understand these threats, and what you can do to prepare, resist and overcome them. Action items, solutions and guidance are presented for each

Discussion about this episode

JD Rucker Show
The JD Rucker Show
News and Opinions relevant to Americans today in the realms of politics, faith, and conspiracy theories. Host JD Rucker from Discern Report delivers truthful and intriguing commentary from a conservative perspective.
Listen on
Substack App
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
JD Rucker
Recent Episodes
White House Leak Points to Potentially Massive Bitcoin Strategy
  JD Rucker
JD Rucker Show: Schumer Caves, Catholic Laity Calls for Help, Seb Gorka Cooks Fake Jake, and More
  JD Rucker
Trade War: Tariffs Are Needed to Defeat Globalism but They Come With a Cost
  JD Rucker
JD Rucker Show: CR Passes, ActBlue Is Getting Caught, Codifying DOGE, Canada Backs Down, and More
  JD Rucker
House Republicans Are Going After Weakened ActBlue in Earnest
  JD Rucker
JD Rucker Show: Most Dangerous Democrat, Biden's Autopen, Peacemaker Trump, and More
  JD Rucker
Peacemaker Trump Has Both Putin and Zelensky Ready to Agree to a Truce
  JD Rucker
Elon Musk "Elated" by Legislative Approach to DOGE Proposed by Senator Rand Paul
  JD Rucker