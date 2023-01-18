America's Greatest Challenges and How We Overcome Them

On today's episode of The JD Rucker Show, I will be going over an extremely important yet dramatically under-reported list made by Dr. Joseph Mercola about the challenges we're facing in 2023. Unlike most of these lists that others make, Dr. Mercola does something crazy. He recommends actions we can take to fight back.Here are some of his bullet points:Supply chain disruptions causing food and energy shortages appear inevitable, as both industries are being intentionally targeted and dismantled under the guise of combating climate change, and global economic collapse is a mathematical certaintyThe economic collapse will usher in programmable central bank digital currencies (CBDCs), which will be used to control your behavior and your healthThe globalist cabal is also pursuing a one world totalitarian government through the World Health Organization, under the guise of global biosecurityInside the U.S., the transhumanist movement is fusing medicine with Silicon Valley and the national security state. There’s a concerted effort to frame transhumanism — which is really the new eugenics — as health carePeople all over the world face a long list of growing crises. It’s important to understand these threats, and what you can do to prepare, resist and overcome them. Action items, solutions and guidance are presented for each