JD Rucker Show
The JD Rucker Show
America’s Infrastructure Is Falling Apart
0:00
Current time: 0:00 / Total time: -18:08
-18:08

America’s Infrastructure Is Falling Apart

On today's episode of The JD Rucker Show, I discussed this story below by Kevin Hughes over at Natural News. While it's clear that between water and electrical grid failures we are starting to enter a very troubling time in America, it's important to...
JD Rucker
Sep 09, 2022
Share

On today's episode of The JD Rucker Show, I discussed this story below by Kevin Hughes over at Natural News. While it's clear that between water and electrical grid failures we are starting to enter a very troubling time in America, it's important to remember that we MUST take charge of our own future. That means breaking away from dependence on government as much as possible, even for expected services like utilities.

Some can get off the grid. Others can only supplement and reduce their dependency. Either way, it's important that we start tackling this problem as self-reliant individual American citizens immediately.

Discussion about this episode

JD Rucker Show
The JD Rucker Show
News and Opinions relevant to Americans today in the realms of politics, faith, and conspiracy theories. Host JD Rucker from Discern Report delivers truthful and intriguing commentary from a conservative perspective.
Listen on
Substack App
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
JD Rucker
Recent Episodes
White House Leak Points to Potentially Massive Bitcoin Strategy
  JD Rucker
JD Rucker Show: Schumer Caves, Catholic Laity Calls for Help, Seb Gorka Cooks Fake Jake, and More
  JD Rucker
Trade War: Tariffs Are Needed to Defeat Globalism but They Come With a Cost
  JD Rucker
JD Rucker Show: CR Passes, ActBlue Is Getting Caught, Codifying DOGE, Canada Backs Down, and More
  JD Rucker
House Republicans Are Going After Weakened ActBlue in Earnest
  JD Rucker
JD Rucker Show: Most Dangerous Democrat, Biden's Autopen, Peacemaker Trump, and More
  JD Rucker
Peacemaker Trump Has Both Putin and Zelensky Ready to Agree to a Truce
  JD Rucker
Elon Musk "Elated" by Legislative Approach to DOGE Proposed by Senator Rand Paul
  JD Rucker