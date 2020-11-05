This election has been set up to have two possible conclusions. One is the best case scenario that was practically unimaginable a week ago. The other marks the beginning of the end of mankind.
Analysis of hope and despair: The two possible scenarios of how this election ends
This election has been set up to have two possible conclusions. One is the best case scenario that was practically unimaginable a week ago. The other marks the beginning of the end of mankind.
Nov 05, 2020
The JD Rucker Show
News and Opinions relevant to Americans today in the realms of politics, faith, and conspiracy theories. Host JD Rucker from Discern Report delivers truthful and intriguing commentary from a conservative perspective.News and Opinions relevant to Americans today in the realms of politics, faith, and conspiracy theories. Host JD Rucker from Discern Report delivers truthful and intriguing commentary from a conservative perspective.
Listen on
Substack App
RSS Feed
Recent Episodes
Share this post