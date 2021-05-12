While the Maricopa County 2020 election audit continues, a new and potentially more promising audit is just getting its legs. Attorney Matthew DePerno joined the NOQ Report today to discuss what's happening and how this could be the first step towards setting things right.
Antrim County Audit Attorney Finds Program on Connected Voting System that could Manipulate Michigan Votes
May 12, 2021
The JD Rucker Show
