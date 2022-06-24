It's no secret that BlackRock is deeply embedded with the New World Order. Okay, so maybe it's a secret to "normies" but my audience is very well aware that the largest investment management firm in America is in bed with those trying to bring about The Great Reset. Recent revelations make me question whether or not they're just the bankers of the globalist elites. Could they be the ones who are actually pulling all the strings?
Are BlackRock and a Mysterious Figure Named "Kimberly Lang" Running the U.S. Government?
Jun 24, 2022
