Are the Globalists Winning?
Are the Globalists Winning?

There are two extremely important ideas America First patriots must keep in mind going forward when it comes to globalism spreading across the world. First, the vast majority of major problems we're facing are not coincidences or the results of...
JD Rucker
Sep 06, 2022
There are two extremely important ideas America First patriots must keep in mind going forward when it comes to globalism spreading across the world. First, the vast majority of major problems we're facing are not coincidences or the results of incompetent decision-making by leaders. These decisions are intentional and they're working just as they're supposed to work.

Second, the globalists' plans for The Great Reset are currently on track to succeed. Far too often I read articles or hear show hosts talking about major wins by those fighting the globalist elites. They're usually minor victories at best, Pyrrhic victories at worst. A lot of times these "victories" are actually losses in disguise.

I completely understand the need for many conservative pundits to operate in this manner. We need to stay positive when faced against such pure evil so people don't lose hope. Unfortunately, I believe the biggest reason some show hosts in particular continuous pump out content about how "the globalists are on the run" or "it's all falling apart for leftists" or some other variation of headlines that claim America First patriots are on the verge of massive victories is because it sells. Today's episode of The JD Rucker Show will not "sell" very well because I refuse to peddle falsehoods.

The reality is that we're in the fight of our lives on the political, cultural, economic, and religious fronts. Never has any living American faced this type of adversity coming from multiple fronts. That's not to say we haven't faced individual challenges that are more daunting; anyone who has been on a battlefield or fought for their life knows that dealing with power outages or inflation pales by comparison. But that doesn't mean the fight against globalism is going to be easy.

News and Opinions relevant to Americans today in the realms of politics, faith, and conspiracy theories. Host JD Rucker from Discern Report delivers truthful and intriguing commentary from a conservative perspective.
