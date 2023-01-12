The good news is we are seeing a lot more people starting to ask questions about the jabs. They're seeing the news reports finally breaking through in the mainstream and they're concerned. The bad news is this means the powers-that-be have more planned for us as they are being forced to shift their strategies for depopulation and control.I'll cover these topics with lots of clips from other people on today's episode of The JD Rucker Show.Protect yourself against food shortages with a bucket of freeze-dried eggs, beef, and chicken. Use promo code "JDR" at checkout for 15% off: https://lateprepper.com/products/132-serving-protein-kit
Are the Masses Finally Waking Up to "Vaccine" Dangers?
Jan 12, 2023
The JD Rucker Show
News and Opinions relevant to Americans today in the realms of politics, faith, and conspiracy theories. Host JD Rucker from Discern Report delivers truthful and intriguing commentary from a conservative perspective.News and Opinions relevant to Americans today in the realms of politics, faith, and conspiracy theories. Host JD Rucker from Discern Report delivers truthful and intriguing commentary from a conservative perspective.
