JD Rucker Show
The JD Rucker Show
Are the Masses Finally Waking Up to "Vaccine" Dangers?
0:00
Current time: 0:00 / Total time: -1:54:08
-1:54:08

Are the Masses Finally Waking Up to "Vaccine" Dangers?

The good news is we are seeing a lot more people starting to ask questions about the jabs. They're seeing the news reports finally breaking through in the mainstream and they're concerned. The bad news is this means the powers-that-be have more...
JD Rucker
Jan 12, 2023
Share

The good news is we are seeing a lot more people starting to ask questions about the jabs. They're seeing the news reports finally breaking through in the mainstream and they're concerned. The bad news is this means the powers-that-be have more planned for us as they are being forced to shift their strategies for depopulation and control.I'll cover these topics with lots of clips from other people on today's episode of The JD Rucker Show.Protect yourself against food shortages with a bucket of freeze-dried eggs, beef, and chicken. Use promo code "JDR" at checkout for 15% off: https://lateprepper.com/products/132-serving-protein-kit

Discussion about this episode

JD Rucker Show
The JD Rucker Show
News and Opinions relevant to Americans today in the realms of politics, faith, and conspiracy theories. Host JD Rucker from Discern Report delivers truthful and intriguing commentary from a conservative perspective.
Listen on
Substack App
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
JD Rucker
Recent Episodes
White House Leak Points to Potentially Massive Bitcoin Strategy
  JD Rucker
JD Rucker Show: Schumer Caves, Catholic Laity Calls for Help, Seb Gorka Cooks Fake Jake, and More
  JD Rucker
Trade War: Tariffs Are Needed to Defeat Globalism but They Come With a Cost
  JD Rucker
JD Rucker Show: CR Passes, ActBlue Is Getting Caught, Codifying DOGE, Canada Backs Down, and More
  JD Rucker
House Republicans Are Going After Weakened ActBlue in Earnest
  JD Rucker
JD Rucker Show: Most Dangerous Democrat, Biden's Autopen, Peacemaker Trump, and More
  JD Rucker
Peacemaker Trump Has Both Putin and Zelensky Ready to Agree to a Truce
  JD Rucker
Elon Musk "Elated" by Legislative Approach to DOGE Proposed by Senator Rand Paul
  JD Rucker