The jabs kill. There, I said it. With that out of the way, the real question is whether or not we're allowed to say it in the so-called "digital public square" of Big Tech. Can we say it on Twitter? I'm testing that out now. How about Facebook? Instagram? YouTube? Truth Social?
That last one may catch people because Donald Trump's very own social media is not the freest speech platform out there. It's less draconian that Twitter, but it's less free than Parler or Gettr and far less free than Gab. Several, including my good friend Dr. Sherri Tenpenny, have been banned on Truth Social for spreading the truth.
Strengthen your immune system: https://zstacklife.com/freedom
Are We Allowed to Say the Jabs Kill People Yet?
The jabs kill. There, I said it. With that out of the way, the real question is whether or not we're allowed to say it in the so-called "digital public square" of Big Tech. Can we say it on Twitter? I'm testing that out now. How about Facebook?...
Sep 08, 2022
The jabs kill. There, I said it. With that out of the way, the real question is whether or not we're allowed to say it in the so-called "digital public square" of Big Tech. Can we say it on Twitter? I'm testing that out now. How about Facebook? Instagram? YouTube? Truth Social?
The JD Rucker Show
News and Opinions relevant to Americans today in the realms of politics, faith, and conspiracy theories. Host JD Rucker from Discern Report delivers truthful and intriguing commentary from a conservative perspective.News and Opinions relevant to Americans today in the realms of politics, faith, and conspiracy theories. Host JD Rucker from Discern Report delivers truthful and intriguing commentary from a conservative perspective.
Listen on
Substack App
RSS Feed
Recent Episodes
Share this post