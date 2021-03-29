As White House 'sells' us Kamala, is Joe Biden privy to the plan to oust him?

There was a time when I believed Joe Biden knew he was just a placeholder. He was the guy to get in the Oval Office through whatever means necessary, then he'd graciously step away and let Kamala Harris take over. Now, I'm not so sure. Plus, we had a preview of tomorrow's show with Lt. General Tom McInerney on The Two Mikes News Update.
Mar 29, 2021
