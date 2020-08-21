The former Vice President's speech at the Democratic National Convention focused on "orange man bad" while avoiding the all-important notion of policy. What are they trying to hide?
At DNC, Joe Biden gave Republicans the gameplan with which to beat him
The former Vice President's speech at the Democratic National Convention focused on "orange man bad" while avoiding the all-important notion of policy. What are they trying to hide?
Aug 21, 2020
The JD Rucker Show
News and Opinions relevant to Americans today in the realms of politics, faith, and conspiracy theories. Host JD Rucker from Discern Report delivers truthful and intriguing commentary from a conservative perspective.News and Opinions relevant to Americans today in the realms of politics, faith, and conspiracy theories. Host JD Rucker from Discern Report delivers truthful and intriguing commentary from a conservative perspective.
Listen on
Substack App
RSS Feed
Recent Episodes
Share this post