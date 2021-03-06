While many in America are falling away from the faith, others are actually digging in deeper into the Bible to seek answers about the turmoil that has engulfed the world. Our interest has been heightened surrounding end times Bible prophecies thanks to Covid-19 and other recent developments. I was joined by Bible scholar Jeff Kinley to discuss these things and his upcoming book.
Bible scholar Jeff Kinley: Globalists may use Covid turmoil to usher in the Antichrist
While many in America are falling away from the faith, others are actually digging in deeper into the Bible to seek answers about the turmoil that has engulfed the world. Our interest has been heightened surrounding end times Bible prophecies thanks...
Mar 06, 2021
The JD Rucker Show
News and Opinions relevant to Americans today in the realms of politics, faith, and conspiracy theories. Host JD Rucker from Discern Report delivers truthful and intriguing commentary from a conservative perspective.News and Opinions relevant to Americans today in the realms of politics, faith, and conspiracy theories. Host JD Rucker from Discern Report delivers truthful and intriguing commentary from a conservative perspective.
Listen on
Substack App
RSS Feed
Recent Episodes
Share this post