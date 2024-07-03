Biden Speculation, Arby's Freemasons, the Evil of "Tolerance," and More on The JD Rucker Show

Joe Biden is definitely staying in or definitely dropping out, depending on who you ask. 200 missing children found with one law enforcement operation, so let's do that again and again. Arby's went full freemason. Why "tolerance" has been turned evil.
Hour 1:
https://x.com/TuckerCarlson/status/1807962818169417920
https://revolver.news/2024/07/democrats-panic-but-joe-biden-not-going-anywhere/
https://www.newsnationnow.com/missing/missing-children-operation-us-marshals/
Hour 2:
https://headlineusa.com/arbys-change-logo-all-seeing-eye/
https://www.rvmnews.com/2024/07/hunter-biden-uses-revenge-porn-law-to-sue-fox-news-video/
https://harbingersdaily.com/tolerance-is-a-polite-way-of-saying-im-ok-that-people-will-spend-eternity-in-hell/
Jul 03, 2024
