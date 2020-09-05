It may sound appealing to Republicans to focus on Joe Biden's comical and sad declining cognitive skills, but there are bigger fish to fry if President Trump is going to win.
Biden's ideology is a bigger concern than his mental acuity
Sep 05, 2020
The JD Rucker Show
News and Opinions relevant to Americans today in the realms of politics, faith, and conspiracy theories. Host JD Rucker from Discern Report delivers truthful and intriguing commentary from a conservative perspective.
