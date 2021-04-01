JD Rucker Show
The JD Rucker Show
Big Pharma used to liken mRNA treatments to 'software updates.' Now, they're trying to change the vaccine narrative.
0:00
Current time: 0:00 / Total time: -45:26
-45:26

Big Pharma used to liken mRNA treatments to 'software updates.' Now, they're trying to change the vaccine narrative.

So much emphasis has been put into trying to convince people that the vaccines definitely, absolutely do not make permanent changes to our DNA. They are so adamant about this that they're quashing dissenting voices from doctors and scientists who dare...
JD Rucker
Apr 01, 2021
Share

So much emphasis has been put into trying to convince people that the vaccines definitely, absolutely do not make permanent changes to our DNA. They are so adamant about this that they're quashing dissenting voices from doctors and scientists who dare go against the prescribed narrative. But the more we learn, even through the suppression, the more questions we find that must be answered about the Covid vaccines. A story by Dr. Joseph Mercola helps us find some of these answers.

Discussion about this episode

JD Rucker Show
The JD Rucker Show
News and Opinions relevant to Americans today in the realms of politics, faith, and conspiracy theories. Host JD Rucker from Discern Report delivers truthful and intriguing commentary from a conservative perspective.
Listen on
Substack App
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
JD Rucker
Recent Episodes
White House Leak Points to Potentially Massive Bitcoin Strategy
  JD Rucker
JD Rucker Show: Schumer Caves, Catholic Laity Calls for Help, Seb Gorka Cooks Fake Jake, and More
  JD Rucker
Trade War: Tariffs Are Needed to Defeat Globalism but They Come With a Cost
  JD Rucker
JD Rucker Show: CR Passes, ActBlue Is Getting Caught, Codifying DOGE, Canada Backs Down, and More
  JD Rucker
House Republicans Are Going After Weakened ActBlue in Earnest
  JD Rucker
JD Rucker Show: Most Dangerous Democrat, Biden's Autopen, Peacemaker Trump, and More
  JD Rucker
Peacemaker Trump Has Both Putin and Zelensky Ready to Agree to a Truce
  JD Rucker
Elon Musk "Elated" by Legislative Approach to DOGE Proposed by Senator Rand Paul
  JD Rucker