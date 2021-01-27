There are two major reasons President Trump should file a writ of quo warranto. One big reason it to attempt to remove Joe Biden and Kamala Harris from office. Perhaps that's why Google, Facebook, Twitter, Spotify, and others are attempting to suppress information about it.
Big Tech is suppressing information about writ of quo warranto, the 'Trump play'
There are two major reasons President Trump should file a writ of quo warranto. One big reason it to attempt to remove Joe Biden and Kamala Harris from office. Perhaps that's why Google, Facebook, Twitter, Spotify, and others are attempting to...
Jan 27, 2021
The JD Rucker Show
News and Opinions relevant to Americans today in the realms of politics, faith, and conspiracy theories. Host JD Rucker from Discern Report delivers truthful and intriguing commentary from a conservative perspective.News and Opinions relevant to Americans today in the realms of politics, faith, and conspiracy theories. Host JD Rucker from Discern Report delivers truthful and intriguing commentary from a conservative perspective.
Listen on
Substack App
RSS Feed
Recent Episodes
Share this post