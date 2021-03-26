You won't find this show on YouTube because, as fate would have it, we're on a "time out" for the very thing that we're talking about here. Big Tech really, really, REALLY doesn't want anyone bringing up logical questions or making fact-based statements about vaccines if they go against the accepted narrative. That should worry you. We also had a great news update from The Two Mikes.
Big Tech tyrants going hard against 'medical misinformation,' AKA vaccine questions
Mar 26, 2021
The JD Rucker Show
News and Opinions relevant to Americans today in the realms of politics, faith, and conspiracy theories. Host JD Rucker from Discern Report delivers truthful and intriguing commentary from a conservative perspective.
