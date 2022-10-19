JD Rucker Show
The JD Rucker Show
Bill Gates Doesn't Want You to Know Much About Him
0:00
Current time: 0:00 / Total time: -57:08
-57:08

Bill Gates Doesn't Want You to Know Much About Him

Don't wait until it's too late before stocking up on long-term storage food: https://jdrucker.com/food On one hand, Bill Gates is a narcissist and megalomaniac who craves attention. On the other hand, he wants many aspects of his life to be kept in...
JD Rucker
Oct 19, 2022
Share

Don't wait until it's too late before stocking up on long-term storage food: https://jdrucker.com/food

On one hand, Bill Gates is a narcissist and megalomaniac who craves attention. On the other hand, he wants many aspects of his life to be kept in the closet, and I'm not just talking about his crimes on Epstein Island. It's important that

To say Bill Gates is a bad dude is to say water is wet. My audience is well aware that he's a globalist, depopulationist, and sinister Bond-villain in real life. But his tune has been changing a bit lately and it's worth noting that this is not a good sign. He's moving toward a different style of gaslighting which tells us the globalist elite cabal is getting ready for the next phase of their evil plans.

Discussion about this episode

JD Rucker Show
The JD Rucker Show
News and Opinions relevant to Americans today in the realms of politics, faith, and conspiracy theories. Host JD Rucker from Discern Report delivers truthful and intriguing commentary from a conservative perspective.
Listen on
Substack App
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
JD Rucker
Recent Episodes
White House Leak Points to Potentially Massive Bitcoin Strategy
  JD Rucker
JD Rucker Show: Schumer Caves, Catholic Laity Calls for Help, Seb Gorka Cooks Fake Jake, and More
  JD Rucker
Trade War: Tariffs Are Needed to Defeat Globalism but They Come With a Cost
  JD Rucker
JD Rucker Show: CR Passes, ActBlue Is Getting Caught, Codifying DOGE, Canada Backs Down, and More
  JD Rucker
House Republicans Are Going After Weakened ActBlue in Earnest
  JD Rucker
JD Rucker Show: Most Dangerous Democrat, Biden's Autopen, Peacemaker Trump, and More
  JD Rucker
Peacemaker Trump Has Both Putin and Zelensky Ready to Agree to a Truce
  JD Rucker
Elon Musk "Elated" by Legislative Approach to DOGE Proposed by Senator Rand Paul
  JD Rucker