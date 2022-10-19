Don't wait until it's too late before stocking up on long-term storage food: https://jdrucker.com/food
On one hand, Bill Gates is a narcissist and megalomaniac who craves attention. On the other hand, he wants many aspects of his life to be kept in the closet, and I'm not just talking about his crimes on Epstein Island. It's important that
To say Bill Gates is a bad dude is to say water is wet. My audience is well aware that he's a globalist, depopulationist, and sinister Bond-villain in real life. But his tune has been changing a bit lately and it's worth noting that this is not a good sign. He's moving toward a different style of gaslighting which tells us the globalist elite cabal is getting ready for the next phase of their evil plans.
Bill Gates Doesn't Want You to Know Much About Him
Oct 19, 2022
The JD Rucker Show
