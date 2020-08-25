There is zero chance the Democratic nominee for president, his vice presidential selection, or any leaders in the party will ever denounce any actions taken by Black Lives Matter.
BLM is holding Joe Biden and the New Democratic Party hostage
Aug 25, 2020
The JD Rucker Show
