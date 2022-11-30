JD Rucker Show
Brace for Impact as Energy, Economic and Food Crises Are Hitting at Once
Brace for Impact as Energy, Economic and Food Crises Are Hitting at Once

The normalization of bad tidings has made many Americans numb to the realities that face us today. One can look at any one of the massive threats we're facing and come to the conclusion that society is on the brink of collapse. Unfortunately, we're...
Nov 30, 2022
The normalization of bad tidings has made many Americans numb to the realities that face us today. One can look at any one of the massive threats we're facing and come to the conclusion that society is on the brink of collapse. Unfortunately, we're not looking at one or two major threats. We're looking at several and they're all hitting at the same time.

For years, I've been the guy who pushed back against the "Chicken Littles" who have been declaring societal collapse on the horizon. I didn't flip out over Y2K. I didn't stock up food and ammunition during the 2008 economic downturn. I didn't say America was going to fall under Barack Obama. I didn't buy a year's worth of toilet paper when the lockdowns started. It's important to understand this because I'm someone who is generally hopeful. I'm no fan of fearmongers, but things have changed in 2022 and it's looking even worse for 2023. The sky really is falling on multiple fronts and most Americans seem oblivious.

There are two existential threats I won't be covering on today's episode of The JD Rucker Show: rigged elections and the Covid jabs. We'll talk about them later in the week. Today, I want to focus on three of the economic challenges we're facing.

