As more former Democrats and leftists come to their senses and realize the destruction inherent in the utopian ideas modern progressives espouse, the WalkAway movement continues to grow. Today, we have Brandon Straka, founder of the movement, on our show to discuss future plans.
Brandon Straka and the Future of the Walkaway Movement
Jun 12, 2022
The JD Rucker Show
News and Opinions relevant to Americans today in the realms of politics, faith, and conspiracy theories. Host JD Rucker from Discern Report delivers truthful and intriguing commentary from a conservative perspective.News and Opinions relevant to Americans today in the realms of politics, faith, and conspiracy theories. Host JD Rucker from Discern Report delivers truthful and intriguing commentary from a conservative perspective.
