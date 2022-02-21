JD Rucker Show
Brandon Straka Is Doing What EVERY Conservative Organization Should Be Doing Right Now
Brandon Straka Is Doing What EVERY Conservative Organization Should Be Doing Right Now

JD Rucker
Feb 21, 2022
MyPillow Promo Code: JDR

#WalkAway Movement founder Brandon Straka has experienced tremendous obstacles throughout his life, but the last year has been a living hell. He was arrested, charged, and prosecuted for being at the January 6, 2021, mostly peaceful protests despite never entering the Capitol Building. But arguably the biggest setback to his continued mission was not from the Deep State. It was from Big Tech.

His movement, which helps to reform leftists and open the eyes of Democrats across the nation, had relied heavily on Facebook and other Big Tech companies to build their community. Last January, Facebook canceled his group with over 500,000 members. They weren't the only one, but their censorship did great harm because it was the hub through which the #WalkAway Movement could organize and communicate.

On the latest episode of The Midnight Sentinel, Straka described his harrowing experiences of the last year. He's a positive person, but the last year has been trying. He detailed his experiences and his emotional state, then turned his eyes to the future. Despite everything that has happened, he continues to push forward and rebuild what was taken from him.

As he prepares to advance the movement through this election year and beyond, he and his team have decided to do what every conservative organization should be doing. They're rebuilding everything with a sustainable infrastructure that is, for the most part, cancel-proof.

Discussion about this episode

News and Opinions relevant to Americans today in the realms of politics, faith, and conspiracy theories. Host JD Rucker from Discern Report delivers truthful and intriguing commentary from a conservative perspective.
