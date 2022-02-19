Brett Winterble Knows How to Fix Our Fake News Problem

The best precious metals sponsor out there: OurGoldGuy.com



Fake News is a huge problem. It was a problem during the Bush years. It was a bigger problem during the Obama years. Under President Trump, it exploded into an untenable mix of propaganda and gaslighting. Under Joe Biden, it's so bad that it's nothing more than a punchline as many Americans turn to alternative sources for their information about what's happening in the world.



And that's the point. In a market-driven society that we're still in, only the market can drive change in how the media reports the news. On today's episode of The Midnight Sentinel, that's exactly what talk radio host Brett Winterble offered as the solution.



Look, we here nonstop about little D democracy, right? And big D democracy where everything's a threat to the democracy. The reality is the market is the most fair mechanism that exists. A free market.



I'm talking to you on my iPhone right now. Now I'm not doing advertise for Apple, but I'm talking to you on an iPhone right now. I've got apps all on my phone. I don't know what the ideological underpinnings are of those app creators. I don't know what their sexual orientation, race, creed, color, political affiliation. I don't know what they are, but you know what? I can learn all that just by watching how the news covers a story. We can divine where somebody really stands.



First of all, let's just acknowledge, nobody is impartial. It's impossible to be impartial. Someone who has children is going to have favor for one of the kids over the other kid. They may not admit it, but there is a favoritism there. And what we have is 87, 88, 90% of the people in DC are liberal. And what they are is they're in an echo box.



What we have out here, right, I'm here in Charlotte. You're broadcasting from where you are. We have the ability to actually talk to the American people and the worldwide audience writ large.



Here's what we have learned. We learned with the Canadian protests that even their hammer lock on media doesn't work anymore, right? And that is a different sort of government that has different sort of priorities, which include euthanizing dogs of protesters.



Now here's the deal. You're not going to get this genie back in the bottle. Rogan was a high watermark. They couldn't cancel them. They couldn't get rid of him. And that other famous Canadian — Joe Rogan's an American — Neil Young came crawling back to Spotify.



So what do we know? The marketplace favors bold ideas, big ideas. Those big ideas come when they're attached to your freedom and liberty. We have to remember something very important here. This is worth reminding in light of Rogan and in light of these hammer locks that these media companies try to put on us. The most vulnerable and the smallest minority in the world is the individual.



The individual is the smallest minority. Nobody lobbies for the individual, but together millions of individuals took down the Soviet Union, took down the Berlin Wall, took down the great dictators in human history that brought so much misery. That was individual action. What we have as an independent media now that is broken free and despite all the big tech shenanigans and chicanery, they can't get the genie back in the bottle. See, see what's going on there. That's what's going on.



It's not through legislation. It's not through big or little celebrities rallying a few people to speak out. If we're going to defeat the ugly hydra of fake news, it will take a seismic shift in how we absorb our media.