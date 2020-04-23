On this episode of the NOQ Report, we discussed how Biden could easily be replaced after-the-fact as well as before the convention. Whoever his VP pick is will be assumed by millions of Americans to be the actual president they'd be electing. Biden's future isn't looking good and being replaced by his Vice President should he win the election will be top of mind for voters.
Brit Hume makes the case that Joe Biden is senile
Apr 23, 2020
The JD Rucker Show
News and Opinions relevant to Americans today in the realms of politics, faith, and conspiracy theories. Host JD Rucker from Discern Report delivers truthful and intriguing commentary from a conservative perspective.
