The trading app Robinhood's real motto, according to cryptocurrency pioneer Brock Pierce, is to rob from the poor and give to the rich. The actions and events surrounding the preservation of billionaires at the expense of common investors needs to be thoroughly exposed.
Brock Pierce: 'Turns out Robinhood has secretly been working for the Sheriff of Nottingham'
Jan 29, 2021
The JD Rucker Show
News and Opinions relevant to Americans today in the realms of politics, faith, and conspiracy theories. Host JD Rucker from Discern Report delivers truthful and intriguing commentary from a conservative perspective.
