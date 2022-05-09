Buried Bombshell: New Israeli Study Shows Massive Spike in Heart Attacks Among the Young and Jabbed

If you've been jabbed yourself or are around vaccinated people regularly who may be "shedding" on you, protect yourself with https://zstacklife.com/freedom



Stop me if you've heard this one. An international peer-reviewed study was just released showing a direct correlation and likely causation between spikes in major heart issues in people under 40-years-old and the rollout of the Covid-19 "vaccines."



Chances are, you HAVEN'T heard that one before even though we've seen multiple reports from across the globe singing the same basic tune. Last month, we posted information from Germany that highlights the young and jabbed getting hit with a sudden spike in heart-related emergencies, prompting emergency medical groups to demand an end to vaccine mandates. Now, we're seeing the same thing from Israel.



Before I get to that study, let's explain why we're having to rely on international studies. It's noteworthy that such studies are not being pushed here in the United States because of one unfortunate reason: We don't make the data public or available to researchers as much as other nations do. Or, to be more accurate, our government does not RELEASE the data regarding emergency medical services. They claim they don't have the mechanisms to meld the various reporting styles from city to city and state to state, but this is a lie. We can solve that problem with a day's worth of coding. I'm sure they've done just that, but they won't release that data or even acknowledge it exists because it betrays the vaccine narrative.



The Israel study shows a dramatic increase in heart-related emergencies reported during the times the Covid jabs were being heavily pushed. While the study goes out of its way to express correlation does not necessarily mean causation, it's pretty clear when looking at this and other studies from around the world that causation is very likely.