You can't convince the radicals to change their minds because their perspectives are not based on facts. But other people are listening. This is why the truth must come out.
Call out BLM's and Antifa's lies for the sake of the audience, not the radicals
You can't convince the radicals to change their minds because their perspectives are not based on facts. But other people are listening. This is why the truth must come out.
Jun 11, 2020
The JD Rucker Show
News and Opinions relevant to Americans today in the realms of politics, faith, and conspiracy theories. Host JD Rucker from Discern Report delivers truthful and intriguing commentary from a conservative perspective.News and Opinions relevant to Americans today in the realms of politics, faith, and conspiracy theories. Host JD Rucker from Discern Report delivers truthful and intriguing commentary from a conservative perspective.
Listen on
Substack App
RSS Feed
Recent Episodes
Share this post