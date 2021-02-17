Our economic future is in question. Between the coronavirus lockdowns decimating the private sector and Democrats pushing radical policies from the public sector, money is tight and getting tighter. It may be time to dive into precious metals and cryptocurrencies. We were joined by Patriot Gold Group's Jack Hanney to discuss the future.
Can bullion and Bitcoin save us from Biden?
Our economic future is in question. Between the coronavirus lockdowns decimating the private sector and Democrats pushing radical policies from the public sector, money is tight and getting tighter. It may be time to dive into precious metals and...
Feb 17, 2021
The JD Rucker Show
News and Opinions relevant to Americans today in the realms of politics, faith, and conspiracy theories. Host JD Rucker from Discern Report delivers truthful and intriguing commentary from a conservative perspective.News and Opinions relevant to Americans today in the realms of politics, faith, and conspiracy theories. Host JD Rucker from Discern Report delivers truthful and intriguing commentary from a conservative perspective.
Listen on
Substack App
RSS Feed
Recent Episodes
Share this post