CBDCs: One World Digital Currency to Rule Them All
CBDCs: One World Digital Currency to Rule Them All

JD Rucker
Oct 06, 2022
The notion of the "Digital Dollar" can be appealing to many who don't understand what that actually entails. But even as we warn the nation against supporting such a freedom-busting maneuver, that's not the financial endgame. A digital dollar, digital yuan, or any other digital currency is just a stepping stone to the one-world digital currency that is currently in the works.

News and Opinions relevant to Americans today in the realms of politics, faith, and conspiracy theories. Host JD Rucker from Discern Report delivers truthful and intriguing commentary from a conservative perspective.
JD Rucker
