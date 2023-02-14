This is the first official episode of the premium show we're launching on Red Voice Media. The audio for this show will be available via podcast the following day.
CBDCs, Syrian Aid, the Real Transgender Agenda - The JD Rucker Political Report
This is the first official episode of the premium show we're launching on Red Voice Media. The audio for this show will be available via podcast the following day.
Feb 14, 2023
The JD Rucker Show
News and Opinions relevant to Americans today in the realms of politics, faith, and conspiracy theories. Host JD Rucker from Discern Report delivers truthful and intriguing commentary from a conservative perspective.News and Opinions relevant to Americans today in the realms of politics, faith, and conspiracy theories. Host JD Rucker from Discern Report delivers truthful and intriguing commentary from a conservative perspective.
Listen on
Substack App
RSS Feed
Recent Episodes
Share this post