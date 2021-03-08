It's hard to say whether it's worse that face mask mandates and Covid lockdowns have minimal effect on the spread of Covid-19 or that the CDC is pretending like a 0%-2% decrease is worth the widespread destitution and psychological carnage that their recommendations are producing. We also discussed how California Governor Gavin Newsom plans to cheat his way into blocking the recall efforts against him and why the Biden administration is actively covering up the turmoil at the border.
CDC reports face masks, lockdowns 'mitigate' Covid cases... by less than 2%
Mar 08, 2021
The JD Rucker Show
News and Opinions relevant to Americans today in the realms of politics, faith, and conspiracy theories. Host JD Rucker from Discern Report delivers truthful and intriguing commentary from a conservative perspective.
