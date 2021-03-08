JD Rucker Show
The JD Rucker Show
CDC reports face masks, lockdowns 'mitigate' Covid cases... by less than 2%
0:00
Current time: 0:00 / Total time: -1:00:59
-1:00:59

CDC reports face masks, lockdowns 'mitigate' Covid cases... by less than 2%

It's hard to say whether it's worse that face mask mandates and Covid lockdowns have minimal effect on the spread of Covid-19 or that the CDC is pretending like a 0%-2% decrease is worth the widespread destitution and psychological carnage that their...
JD Rucker
Mar 08, 2021
Share

It's hard to say whether it's worse that face mask mandates and Covid lockdowns have minimal effect on the spread of Covid-19 or that the CDC is pretending like a 0%-2% decrease is worth the widespread destitution and psychological carnage that their recommendations are producing. We also discussed how California Governor Gavin Newsom plans to cheat his way into blocking the recall efforts against him and why the Biden administration is actively covering up the turmoil at the border.

Discussion about this episode

JD Rucker Show
The JD Rucker Show
News and Opinions relevant to Americans today in the realms of politics, faith, and conspiracy theories. Host JD Rucker from Discern Report delivers truthful and intriguing commentary from a conservative perspective.
Listen on
Substack App
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
JD Rucker
Recent Episodes
White House Leak Points to Potentially Massive Bitcoin Strategy
  JD Rucker
JD Rucker Show: Schumer Caves, Catholic Laity Calls for Help, Seb Gorka Cooks Fake Jake, and More
  JD Rucker
Trade War: Tariffs Are Needed to Defeat Globalism but They Come With a Cost
  JD Rucker
JD Rucker Show: CR Passes, ActBlue Is Getting Caught, Codifying DOGE, Canada Backs Down, and More
  JD Rucker
House Republicans Are Going After Weakened ActBlue in Earnest
  JD Rucker
JD Rucker Show: Most Dangerous Democrat, Biden's Autopen, Peacemaker Trump, and More
  JD Rucker
Peacemaker Trump Has Both Putin and Zelensky Ready to Agree to a Truce
  JD Rucker
Elon Musk "Elated" by Legislative Approach to DOGE Proposed by Senator Rand Paul
  JD Rucker