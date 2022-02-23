China's Elite Capture: LeBron James Edition

Sponsor: https://ourgoldguy.com



Peter Schweizer has been making the rounds across multiple talk shows promoting his NY Times #1 Bestseller, "Red-Handed: How American Elites Get Rich Helping China Win." The bombshells that have been dropping for the last month have been nothing short of earthshattering as he details the Chinese Communist Party practice of "elite capture." We've covered many of the revelations on The Liberty Daily.



With so many bombshells already dropped from the book, I went into my interview with him on the latest episode of The Midnight Sentinel expecting to rehash what was already covered. I was wrong. He had more bombshells to drop, to the point that I had a hard time isolating one to post for this particular story.



I chose his revelations about LeBron James for two reasons. First, the concept of "elite capture" that Schweizer details in his book is generally associated with political leaders, but Schweizer revealed that some non-political leaders were also under the Chinese Communist Party's control. The second reason is that I hate LeBron James. That made the selection easier.



Schweizer spent a year-and-a-half with over a dozen staffers researching this book and diving into the many tentacles the Chinese Communist Party has in the United States. I figured if anyone had put together the information about LeBron, it would be Schweizer, so I decided to ask specifically about him. I was not disappointed.