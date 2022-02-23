JD Rucker Show
The JD Rucker Show
China's Elite Capture: LeBron James Edition
0:00
Current time: 0:00 / Total time: -54:43
-54:43

China's Elite Capture: LeBron James Edition

Sponsor: https://ourgoldguy.com Peter Schweizer has been making the rounds across multiple talk shows promoting his NY Times #1 Bestseller, "Red-Handed: How American Elites Get Rich Helping China Win." The bombshells that have been dropping for the...
JD Rucker
Feb 23, 2022
Share

Sponsor: https://ourgoldguy.com

Peter Schweizer has been making the rounds across multiple talk shows promoting his NY Times #1 Bestseller, "Red-Handed: How American Elites Get Rich Helping China Win." The bombshells that have been dropping for the last month have been nothing short of earthshattering as he details the Chinese Communist Party practice of "elite capture." We've covered many of the revelations on The Liberty Daily.

With so many bombshells already dropped from the book, I went into my interview with him on the latest episode of The Midnight Sentinel expecting to rehash what was already covered. I was wrong. He had more bombshells to drop, to the point that I had a hard time isolating one to post for this particular story.

I chose his revelations about LeBron James for two reasons. First, the concept of "elite capture" that Schweizer details in his book is generally associated with political leaders, but Schweizer revealed that some non-political leaders were also under the Chinese Communist Party's control. The second reason is that I hate LeBron James. That made the selection easier.

Schweizer spent a year-and-a-half with over a dozen staffers researching this book and diving into the many tentacles the Chinese Communist Party has in the United States. I figured if anyone had put together the information about LeBron, it would be Schweizer, so I decided to ask specifically about him. I was not disappointed.

Discussion about this episode

JD Rucker Show
The JD Rucker Show
News and Opinions relevant to Americans today in the realms of politics, faith, and conspiracy theories. Host JD Rucker from Discern Report delivers truthful and intriguing commentary from a conservative perspective.
Listen on
Substack App
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
JD Rucker
Recent Episodes
White House Leak Points to Potentially Massive Bitcoin Strategy
  JD Rucker
JD Rucker Show: Schumer Caves, Catholic Laity Calls for Help, Seb Gorka Cooks Fake Jake, and More
  JD Rucker
Trade War: Tariffs Are Needed to Defeat Globalism but They Come With a Cost
  JD Rucker
JD Rucker Show: CR Passes, ActBlue Is Getting Caught, Codifying DOGE, Canada Backs Down, and More
  JD Rucker
House Republicans Are Going After Weakened ActBlue in Earnest
  JD Rucker
JD Rucker Show: Most Dangerous Democrat, Biden's Autopen, Peacemaker Trump, and More
  JD Rucker
Peacemaker Trump Has Both Putin and Zelensky Ready to Agree to a Truce
  JD Rucker
Elon Musk "Elated" by Legislative Approach to DOGE Proposed by Senator Rand Paul
  JD Rucker