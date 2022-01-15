JD Rucker Show
The JD Rucker Show
Clay Clark Reveals Why He Thinks the Jabs Are Part of the Mark of the Beast from the Book of Revelation
0:00
Current time: 0:00 / Total time: -35:51
-35:51

Clay Clark Reveals Why He Thinks the Jabs Are Part of the Mark of the Beast from the Book of Revelation

As interviews go, this one is arguably the most insane. And by "insane," I'm not suggesting the guest, Clay Clark, was insane, or that his statements were incorrect. But when we consider all of the craziness that's happening around us, pretty much...
JD Rucker
Jan 15, 2022
Share

As interviews go, this one is arguably the most insane. And by "insane," I'm not suggesting the guest, Clay Clark, was insane, or that his statements were incorrect. But when we consider all of the craziness that's happening around us, pretty much anything that can offer a viable explanation can sound insane.

Clark believes we are living in the end times prophesied in the Book of Revelation. He cites Bible verses that back his theory as well as facts known to the world today that should make even the biggest skeptic say, "Hmm."

This particular interview was actually recorded last month, but the draconian hand of censorship has been giving me fits and forcing me to move some of our content around to friendlier venues. This is why we're now doing our newsletter on Substack. It's why we don't have a YouTube channel and put all of our videos on Rumble. It's why I changed the name of the podcast. My show is not even close to being the most controversial out there, but after inexplicable bans by Spotify, Transistor, Captivate, Medium, and a slew of other Big Tech progressives, I've learned to keep everything I do in greener pastures.

The only other alternative is to self-censor, and that isn't going to happen. People like Clay Clark have knowledge to share and I'm not going to be the guy that tells them to hold back, nor am I the guy who's going to hold back my own thoughts. I do not know if we're in the Biblical end times. I don't know if the jabs are part of the Beast System, though I suspect there's something to it. All I know is that there's evil in the world, entrenched in our own government and through all their minions, so it's my duty to call them out.

God Bless, and enjoy the interview...

Discussion about this episode

JD Rucker Show
The JD Rucker Show
News and Opinions relevant to Americans today in the realms of politics, faith, and conspiracy theories. Host JD Rucker from Discern Report delivers truthful and intriguing commentary from a conservative perspective.
Listen on
Substack App
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
JD Rucker
Recent Episodes
White House Leak Points to Potentially Massive Bitcoin Strategy
  JD Rucker
JD Rucker Show: Schumer Caves, Catholic Laity Calls for Help, Seb Gorka Cooks Fake Jake, and More
  JD Rucker
Trade War: Tariffs Are Needed to Defeat Globalism but They Come With a Cost
  JD Rucker
JD Rucker Show: CR Passes, ActBlue Is Getting Caught, Codifying DOGE, Canada Backs Down, and More
  JD Rucker
House Republicans Are Going After Weakened ActBlue in Earnest
  JD Rucker
JD Rucker Show: Most Dangerous Democrat, Biden's Autopen, Peacemaker Trump, and More
  JD Rucker
Peacemaker Trump Has Both Putin and Zelensky Ready to Agree to a Truce
  JD Rucker
Elon Musk "Elated" by Legislative Approach to DOGE Proposed by Senator Rand Paul
  JD Rucker