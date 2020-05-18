Those of us who have been paying attention might find it hard to believe CNN is actually unhinging itself even further from reality, but as Chris Cillizza demonstrated, they are.
CNN's anti-Trump propaganda is getting worse, if you can believe it
Those of us who have been paying attention might find it hard to believe CNN is actually unhinging itself even further from reality, but as Chris Cillizza demonstrated, they are.
May 18, 2020
The JD Rucker Show
News and Opinions relevant to Americans today in the realms of politics, faith, and conspiracy theories. Host JD Rucker from Discern Report delivers truthful and intriguing commentary from a conservative perspective.News and Opinions relevant to Americans today in the realms of politics, faith, and conspiracy theories. Host JD Rucker from Discern Report delivers truthful and intriguing commentary from a conservative perspective.
Listen on
Substack App
RSS Feed
Recent Episodes
Share this post